Hong Kong Betting Tips: No Racing Luck needed with Ho’s mount in Valley handicap

HAPPY Valley’s extended mile track tests both the adaptability of the horse and the skill of the jockey.

Starting just past the grandstand in front of the noisy beer garden, both horse and rider have to negotiate four bends, with the home straight only just over one-and-a-half furlongs long.

The draw is obviously vitally important, with jockeys not wanting to travel any further than their rivals by getting caught wide, but also mindful that if they race along the rail they need to find daylight before turning into the short home straight.

Triumphant Horse looks an obvious candidate for an ideal journey in the Nightjar Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile. He possesses good early speed, is well drawn in stall two and is ridden by in-form jockey Chad Schofield.

However, the negative is that this is his first try over both the track and trip and he bombed out last month over seven furlongs at Sha Tin.

It’s also interesting that his regular pilot Vincent Ho has opted to stay loyal to RACING LUCK, who he rode twice to victory over course and distance last season and produced an encouraging seasonal reappearance when fifth in September.

More importantly, he has trialled twice in eye-catching fashion against Group-rated horses in preparation for this contest and don’t be put off by an outside draw of 11.

He has won both his races drawn from that number and other than Joao Moreira and Zac Purton, no jockey is riding better than Vincent Ho at present.

The main danger looks to be Perfect Glory, representing the all-powerful Purton and Caspar Fownes combination, who steps up in distance again.

Pointers

Racing Luck 1.15pm Happy Valley