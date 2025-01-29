Hamilton involved in Ferrari F1 crash during testing

FIORANO MODENESE, ITALY – JANUARY 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Ferrari SF-23 locks a wheel under braking during his first official days as a Scuderia Ferrari F1 driver at Fiorano Circuit on January 22, 2025 in Fiorano Modenese, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Seven-time world Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is “absolutely okay” after crashing his Ferrari at testing in Barcelona.

The 40-year-old ran off the road in just his second test for the Scuderia having joined the iconic Italian team from Mercedes ahead of this year’s Formula 1 season.

Sources told PA that he was “absolutely okay”.

He was testing in a 2023 challenger at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya having first entered a Ferrari last week for testing at the team’s Fiorano test track.

He completed 22 laps in Italy in front of adoring fans.

Ferrari are not commenting on Hamilton’s accident due to the session taking place behind closed doors.

The damage sustained in the accident means teammate Charles Leclerc will be delayed in testing in the car.

Hamilton is looking to win a record eighth world title with the Brit currently level with German legend Michael Schumacher.

His 2025 challenger livery will be unveiled on 18 February in an event that will see all 10 team designs shown off at a special event at the O2 in London to celebrate Formula 1 turning 75.

The actual car will be revealed a day later at the team’s base in northern Italy.

F1 driver line-up

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Liam Lawson Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Mercedes George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Stake Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Visa Cash App RB Yuki Tsunoda Isack Hadjar Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan

Hamilton season in red