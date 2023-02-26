Graham Potter “suffering” after Chelsea woes deepen with defeat at Tottenham

Oliver Skipp’s first goal for Tottenham put them on course for victory over Graham Potter’s Chelsea

Under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter admits he and his team are “suffering” after losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League for the first time in five years.

Oliver Skipp’s first goal for Spurs and a late second from Harry Kane earned a 2-0 win that lifted them back into the top four and deepened the gloom around Chelsea and Potter.

The Blues have won just once in 2023 and are now closer to the relegation zone than to the Champions League qualifying places.

“We huffed and puffed without doing enough to score but overall it is a disappointing loss for us,” said Potter.

“There wasn’t too much in the game but those key moments are not going our way. You can feel the desire of the players to turn results around but sometimes you go through moments where you have to suffer.”

Skipp put the hosts on course for their first win over their London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a rasping drive just after the start of the second half.

Kane made the result safe eight minutes from time when he guided in Eric Dier’s flick-on from a corner at the far post.

“Chelsea have been a difficult opponent for us over the last few years so it’s a really important win to keep us around fourth,” said Kane. “Overall I thought we deserved the win.”

Potter’s Chelsea are now winless in their last 10 away games and have not scored a goal in more than five and a half hours of football.

Spurs continued assistant manager Cristian Stellini’s 100 per cent home record while deputising for convalescing boss Antonio Conte.

“Our desire was this to win, play a great game and to fight for every ball and we are happy for the fans, the club and of course for us and Antonio who is still at home,” said Stellini. “My expectation is that Antonio will be back this week.”