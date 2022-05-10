Government commit to football regulation in Queen’s Speech

The Government’s Queen’s Speech committed to football regulation. (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Today’s Queen’s Speech confirmed the government’s intention to introduce an independent football regulator in a bid to stabilise footballing finances.

The speech – written by the Government but read by Prince Charles on behalf of the Queen – included the regulation plans among its priorities for this parliamentary term.

The football regulator will be designed to keep English football in check and will protect long-term financial stability in the interests of clubs and fans.

This came after the widely despised European Super League plans and the folding of various football clubs in the sporting pyramid – including Bury.

The regulator will see fans have a say over any changes to club logos, branding and kits in a bid to protect the heritage of any given club.

Tracey Crouch, the MP who led the review into football governance, welcomed the news by quoting the speech before adding “hurrah!”.

Prince Charles, on behalf of the Queen, added: “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, I look forward to the celebrations taking place across the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth, and to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.”

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said of the speech: “I always look forward to the pageantry around the Queen’s Speech but the content of the speech is also important and I am very pleased that both the Commonwealth Games and changes to football governance were included along with many other DCMS [Department of Culture, Media and Sport] led bills.”