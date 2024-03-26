Giavellotto and Danyah ready to dazzle in Dubai

Danyah won last year’s Al Quoz Sprint under Dane O’Neill

DUBAI will draw the eyes of the racing world this weekend with a glittering nine-race card including five Group Ones and culminating in the £9.5 million Dubai World Cup (4.35pm).

Stars from last month’s Saudi Cup are set to line up, with the one-two from that race in Senor Buscador and Ushba Tesoro looking to have strong claims of recording a historic double.

Another big story is Kabirkhan, a horse that began his career in Kazakhstan that has become a real star since winning the Group One Al Maktoum Challenge in January and now has a shot at landing the second richest race on the planet.

It’s not a betting race for me, though, and instead I like the look of several races earlier on the card.

The Dubai Gold Cup (12.40pm) is another race where The Saudi Cup meeting may provide the key form line.

Tower Of London overcame plenty of traffic problems to win the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh, narrowly beating Enemy, with Giavellotto a further length back in third.

Aidan O’Brien’s runner may well take the beating again but he has been saddled with a wide draw in stall 14 and that makes him an unappealing proposition at the prices.

I prefer the claims of GIAVELLOTTO, who ran a big race on that occasion when staying on well in the closing stages and is likely to appreciate this small step up in trip to two miles.

He’s well drawn in stall one and is now much better off at the weights with the runner-up in Saudi, Enemy.

With plenty in his favour, Marco Botti’s charge looks a big price to me at 12/1, and he’s the one I’ll be playing against the favourite.

The Al Quoz Sprint (1.15pm) doesn’t look the strongest of Group Ones.

Multiple Hong Kong Group One-winning California Spangle drops back to a sprint trip for the first time since his three-year-old days, but I can’t have him over this straight course.

Instead, take a chance on last year’s winner DANYAH for local trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri, who looks to have prepped his seven-year-old for a repeat win, having campaigned him over seven furlongs before dropping back in trip for this race.

He posted a big effort last time out behind Godolphin’s Mysterious Night in Group Two company in January and if this race develops into a burn up, then he will be likely to pick up the pieces.

At 12/1 he looks good each-way value in a race where not many leap off the page.

On these shores Haydock and Musselburgh top the bill on Saturday and it’s at the Scottish track where I may have found a bit of value.

The Queen’s Cup (3.35pm) is always a strong staying handicap and this year looks no different, with Group race winner Max Vega topping the weights.

Ralph Beckett’s seven-year-old looks set to swerve the contest though as he’s already entered in a handicap on Newcastle’s Good Friday card, and that might open the race up.

Chillingham is of interest as a horse that goes so well fresh, but I liked the look of Jim Goldie’s FAYLAQ at bigger odds.

He had a pipe-opener a few weeks ago and caught the eye when running on well over an inadequate 1m2f and should be primed to go well now.

With Amie Waugh taking five pounds off his back, he looks well-treated, and while he can be tricky to win with, I can see him running a big race at odds of 20/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Giavellotto e/w 12.40pm Meydan

Danyah e/w 1.15pm Meydan

Faylaq e/w 3.35pm Musselburgh