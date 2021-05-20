Games Workshop pays staff £12m share bonus after impressive year

Staff at Games Workshop will have received a share bonus totalling £12m this year, after lockdown restrictions and subsequent new hobbies helped profits at the games retailer soar.

Games Workshop’s staff were paid £10m more in bonuses in 2020/21 than in the previous financial year. Bonuses are paid on an equal basis to each member of staff.

The FTSE-listed firm also today announced a handsome dividend of 50 pence per share, meaning total dividends declared in 2020/21 will be 235 pence per share, up from 145 pence in the previous financial year.

The company’s full results will be delivered on 27 July, however Games Workshop said it expects group sales not to be less than £350m, and the group’s profit before tax not to be less than £150m, up from £89m in 2019/20.

Shares in Games Workshop rose 5.85 per cent following the company’s update this morning.

