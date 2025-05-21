Funding Available For Non-Profits In The Culture Mile

🙌 The Culture Mile BID returns with more funding available for non-profits in the Culture Mile. Applications are now open on ActionFunder until Friday 23 May 2025.

About the Community Fund

🤝 Through this Community Fund, we seek to continue supporting a breadth of local projects that drive positive social impact in our community. The fund will provide grants to Community Groups, Registered Charities and Social Enterprises for projects and schemes that will bring positive benefits to the community within the Culture Mile BID footprint.

📈 The Culture Mile BID has supported a number of impactful projects, events and campaigns in the Square Mile over the last few years. Click here to view some of our previous projects.

The Culture Mile Community Fund was set up as part of our commitment to creating connections with the wider residential community, bringing business and community together to create meaningful local engagement.

🔗 Applications should be made through the ActionFunder platform

Submit your application now