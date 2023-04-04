Fulham’s Mitrovic gets huge ban for ref push, Silva banned too, but FA may ask for more

Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic has received an eight-match ban after he shoved Chris Kavanagh during an FA Cup loss to Manchester United last month, but the FA are set to appeal the decision.

The striker received his marching orders in a minute of chaos at Old Trafford as teammate Willian was sent off for a hand ball, manager Marco Silva was sent off for his behaviour and the Serbian for pushing the referee.

Mitrovic had scored in the game and Fulham were 1-0 up when the trio of red cards were distributed, they went on to lose the match 3-1.

The forward said that the sending off was enough but the Regulatory Commission thought otherwise.

Eight-match Mitrovic ban broken down

Three matches for the red card

Three matches for violent conduct

Two matches for improper, abusive, insulting and threatening behaviour

Manager Silva was banned for two matches for his gestures and insulting words towards Kavanagh as the referee checked a VAR replay on a potential Willian handball.

Mitrovic will be back in time for Fulham’s final three matches of the season, against Southampton, Crystal Palace and Manchester United, with the commission concluding that the striker has already served one of his eight banned matches.

However the FA have suggested the bans aren’t long enough, saying: “We note the decision of the independent Regulatory Commission to sanction Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva.

“Our current intention is to appeal both sanctions, however we will await the written reasons before confirming our final position.”

Fulham are 10th in the Premier League table and are four points off the top six, they’re 13 clear of the relegation zone.