Fulham takes shot and partners with tequila brand

Premier League club Fulham have signed the top flight’s first tequila sponsor, signing a long-term deal with Tequila Enemigo.

Premier League club Fulham have signed the top flight’s first tequila sponsor, sealing a long-term deal with Tequila Enemigo.

The partnership will see the tequila sold across the hospitality spaces at Craven Cottage, whose Riverside Stand is nearing completion after a mammoth overhaul.

The premium Tequila Enemigo is the first spirit brand of its kind in the Premier League.

The club’s commercial director, Jon Don-Carolis, commented: “It’s an honour to announce this pioneering partnership between multi award-winning Tequila Enemigo and Fulham Football Club and Fulham Pier, the first of its kind.

“Enemigo will also provide touches of Mexican authenticity through experiences and activations across the Fulham Pier venue throughout the year.”

Max Davies-Gilbert, Co-Founder of Tequila Enemigo added: “We are bringing a truly luxurious experience to Fulham’s discerning fanbase and will have many more moments of excitement throughout our partnership.”

The Premier League club’s Riverside development has been planned as a 365-day venue with river-facing restaurants and spaces taking up much of the floor space across the five upper floors.

Fulham siffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at Craven Cottage at the weekend and take on Everton away from home and Brentford at home in their next two Premier League games.

The London club currently sits 10th in the Premier League table, one point behind Newcastle in ninth and level on points with Bournemouth and Manchester United below them.

Other Fulham sponsors and partners include Charles Tyrwhitt, Red Bull, Taittinger and Adidas.

Where are Fulham?

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 7 TOT 8 4 1 3 13 8 NFO 8 3 4 1 13 9 NEW 8 3 3 2 12 10 FUL 8 3 2 3 11 11 BOU 8 3 2 3 11 12 MUN 8 3 2 3 11 13 BRE 8 3 1 4 10 14 LEI 8 2 3 3 9



