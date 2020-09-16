FTSE 100 slips as investors await Federal Reserve decision

The FTSE 100 fell as investors awaited the latest decision from the US Federal Reserve and digested more economic data and coronavirus case numbers.

London’s main stock index slipped 0.4 per cent just after the opening bell to 6,082 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap companies fell 0.3 per cent.

Overnight in Asia shares were mixed, although movements were limited as traders waited to see what the Fed makes of the current state of the economy.

China’s CSI 300 fell 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong Hang Seng slipped 0.1 per cent. But Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.1 per cent.

On the currency markets, the pound was only slightly down against the dollar at $1.288. It has recovered somewhat from its Brexit-inspired sell-off – which saw it fall to $1.277 – in recent days.

US stocks are set to open slightly higher after the big tech firms dragged Wall Street upwards yesterday.

FTSE 100 has Fed in focus

“Striking a chord today will be the Fed, who’ll be making their latest monetary policy announcement later,” said Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

It is the Fed’s first meeting since chair Jay Powell announced it would be more tolerant of inflation overshooting the two per cent target. Analysts said the change allows the Fed to be more “dovish” – i.e. keep interest rates lower for longer.

Yet Reid said the Fed has “lacked urgency” in “delivering meaningful changes to the policy stance”.

“As a result, our US economists don’t think there’ll be any changes to the Fed’s forward guidance on interest rates, but do see the FOMC reframing their asset purchases as being focused on providing accommodation, rather than aiding market functioning.”

FTSE 100 investors are also weighing up the latest UK economic data, which showed inflation fell to 0.2 per cent in August. The drop was driven by the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which gave diners 50 per cent off meals out in a bid to boost spending.