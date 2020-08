The FTSE 100 rose as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision to take a more relaxed approach to inflation, a step that supported Wall Street stocks last night.

London’s main stock index climbed 0.2 per cent to 6,013 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-sized firms rose 0.1 per cent.

In Asia, China’s CSI 300 jumped 2.4 per cent overnight. But Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.4 per cent after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would step down for health reasons.

More to follow.