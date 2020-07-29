FTSE 100 flat as investors await US Federal Reserve decision

The FTSE 100 struggled for direction in early trading as investors awaited the result of the US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting and earnings season continued.

London’s blue-chip index was flat at 6,127 points. The FTSE 250 of smaller firms fell 0.1 per cent.

Germany’s Dax slipped 0.2 per cent and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 also fell 0.2 per cent. France’s CAC was up 0.4 per cent, however.

In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 jumped 2.4 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3 per cent. But Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent after credit ratings agency Fitch cut its sovereign debt rating to negative.

Gold was flat at $1,958 per ounce in early trading. It yesterday touched an all-time high of above $1,960 an ounce before the rally cooled as investors second guessed the huge price move.

The dollar slipped 0.2 per cent on its index against other currencies. It is currently trading at two-year lows as US coronavirus cases continue to surge.

What’s driving the FTSE 100 and markets today?

Global investors are anxiously awaiting today’s interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve. The world’s most important central bank is expected to hold interest rates. They currently sit at a record-low target rate of between zero and 0.25 per cent.

Many analysts expect the Fed to make a gloomy statement about the shape of the US’s economic recovery. The US is regularly seeing more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

The Fed is likely to be “cautious on the economic outlook” and strike “a dovish tone on policy,” said Jim O’Sullivan, chief US strategist at TD Securities.

Earnings season is in full swing, with FTSE 100 drugmaker Glaxosmithkline today reporting. The UK government today said it had signed a deal for up to 60m doses of a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed by Glaxo and Sanofi.

Struggling carmaker and James Bond’s brand of choice Aston Martin reported that its operating loss more than quadrupled in the first half.

Investors will also keep an eye on coronavirus cases. China reported a rise in new cases yesterday and Spain’s tourism sector is under threat from a coronavirus surge.