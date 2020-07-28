Boris Johnson warns of second coronavirus wave in Europe

Boris Johnson has warned that mainland Europe may be experiencing the start of a second coronavirus wave as he defends the government’s decision to impose a quarantine on travellers from Spain.

Speaking to reporters today during a visit in Nottingham, Johnson said: “What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again.

“Let’s be absolutely clear about what’s happening in Europe – Amongst some of our European friends, I’m afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic.”

The government announced on Saturday that people coming to the UK from Spain would have to quarantine themselves for 14 days, after a spike in cases in the regions of Catalonia and Aragon.

The Telegraph reported today that Downing Street is preparing to cut the quarantine to 10 days, after backlash from the aviation industry and Spanish government.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the quarantine was “an error” and that “in most of Spain, the incidence is very much inferior to even the numbers registered in the UK”.

Downing Street has also warned that it is prepared to impose quarantines on travellers from other European countries, including France and Germany, if cases continue to rise.

“I’m afraid if we do see signs of a second wave in other countries it is really our job, our duty, to act swiftly and decisively to stop … travellers coming back from those places seeding the disease here in the UK,” Johnson said.

“”We are always looking at ways in which we can mitigate the impact of the quarantine, try to help people, try to make sure that the science is working to help travellers and holidaymakers.”