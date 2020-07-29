Barclays braces for pandemic blow with extra £1.6bn

Barclays has set aside £1.6bn to insulate itself against further loan losses in the coronavirus-hit second quarter of 2020, it revealed today, a higher sum than analysts expected.

Bank forecasts had pointed to a £1.42bn total but the £1.6bn figure for April to June brings Barclays’ total provisions to £3.7bn.

That sum could reach £5.79bn for the full year, based on analysts’ predictions.

The figures

Half-year pre-tax profit more than halved year on year, from £3bn in 2019 to just £1.3bn in the first half of 2020.

Provisions Barclays made against bad debts totalling £2.67bn outweighed an improvement in revenues at its investment bank.

Barclays’ CET1 – a key measure of banks’ financial resilience – crept up from 13.9 per cent this time last year to 14.3 per cent, above minimum requirements.

Investment bank income increased 35 per cent to £6.97bn, driven by market volatility that saw traders improve their earnings 73 per cent.

Overall income grew 21 per cent to £8.64bn.

More to follow.