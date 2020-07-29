Taylor Wimpey swings to a loss in first half

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey swung to a loss in the first half of the year after costs related to the coronavirus pandemic reached £39.2m.

The figures

Revenue plunged 56.4 per cent from £1.7bn last year to £754.6m in the first six months of 2020.

The housebuilder reported an operating loss of £16.1m, compared to a profit of £311.9m in 2019, and loss before tax of £39.8m down from profit of £299.8m.

Taylor Wimpey reported basic loss per share of 1p compared to a profit per share of 7.4p in the first half of last year.

The company had net cash of £497.3m, up 26.9 per cent from £392m.

Taylor Wimpey chief executive Pete Redfern said: “I am pleased with Taylor Wimpey’s performance during a very challenging time and am proud of the resilience, principled approach and agility that our teams have shown.

“Our performance for the first half of 2020 has been impacted by the closing of our sites and sales centres but we have now reopened all sites successfully and safely and have returned to a sustainable level of sales and build.

“We are delighted that our NHS and care workers discount scheme has been taken up by over 1,200 households to date.

“Looking ahead, balance sheet strength, a long order book and our high quality and growing landbank gives us confidence in our ability to navigate the challenges and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“While uncertainties remain, we are confident in the underlying fundamentals of the housing market.”

