The FTSE 100 fell in early trading, pushed down by a rising pound as the dollar slid to its lowest level since May 2018.

London’s blue-chip stock index dropped 0.1 per cent to 5,959 points. The FTSE 250 index of mid-cap firms climbed 0.1 per cent, however.

Germany’s Dax jumped 1.2 per cent amid reports that its economic decline this year will be better than expected. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 climbed 0.7 per cent.

In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 rose 0.5 per cent after survey data said the manufacturing sector was in good shape. Japan’s Nikkei was Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were both roughly flat.

The dollar slipped 0.2 per cent against a basket of other currencies, taking it to its lowest level since May 2018.

The greenback has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Investors have sold the safe-haven currency in recent months as appetite for risk has returned and stocks have risen.

Traders have also been put off the currency by the US’s chaotic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, its geopolitical battles with China and the prospect of a messy November presidential election.

FTSE 100 ‘too chilled out’

But in recent days, the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of a more relaxed approach to inflation and employment has weighed on the dollar.

Analysts took Fed chair Jay Powell’s speech last week to mean the central bank will keep interest rates lower for longer, which limits the attractiveness of dollar-denominated investments.

The sharp fall in the dollar has helped other major currencies, with the pound up 0.3 per cent to $1.341.

Higher sterling weighed on the FTSE 100, however, as the market reopened after a public holiday yesterday. It makes the overseas earnings of FTSE members worth less.

“The FTSE returned from a long Bank Holiday weekend a bit too chilled out, going in reverse as it fell further from 6,000,” said Connor Campbell, market analyst at trading platform Spreadex.

He said the pound’s rise from the roughly $1.15 low struck in March was “all the more remarkable considering it comes against a backdrop of Brexit angst”.