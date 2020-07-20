FTSE 100 falls as rising coronavirus cases dent optimism

The FTSE 100 slipped at the opening bell as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in the US and Hong Kong against hopes that a vaccine may soon be found.

London’s main stock index dropped 0.8 per cent to 6,238 points. The FTSE 250 index of slightly smaller companies fell 0.6 per cent.

Germany’s Dax fell 0.4 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was 0.8 per cent lower. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.5 per cent.

Markets were mixed overnight in Asia. China’s CSI 300 jumped three per cent but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1 per cent.

Coronavirus continued to tear through the US at the weekend, with more than 67,000 new cases on Sunday. Deaths are rising quickly too, with 877 yesterday.

Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles on the US’s west coast, warned the city may have to reinstate stay-at-home orders.

Hong Kong cases rose by a record 108. The semi-autonomous city will now require civil servants to work from home and make everyone wear a mask in shared indoor areas.

FTSE 100 could be lifted by vaccine

Investors are worried that rising cases and new lockdowns could derail the nascent global economic recovery.

The euro rose 0.2 per cent against the dollar to $1.145 after the talks of a European Union coronavirus bailout funds made headway this morning.

The four “frugal” countries of the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden have agreed to have €390bn of a huge bailout fund disbursed as grants to countries most in need, Bloomberg reported.

FTSE 100 investors eagerly await the results of an early trial of Astrazeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. They should be published in the Lancet journal today.

Reports last week suggested it had shown positive results. Stocks could be further boosted by confirmation today.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said the trial “could drive sentiment and the market” given there is “little on the economic calendar to keep investors entertained today”.