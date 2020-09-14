The FTSE 100 opened higher as investors digested a set of high-profile deals that would change the corporate landscape in the UK, US and China.

London’s blue-chip index climbed 0.7 per cent to 6,071 points shortly after the bell. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap stocks rose 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s Dax gained 0.7 per cent while the continent-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 per cent.

Investors awoke to the news that short video app Tiktok has joined in a “technology partnership” with US computer firm Oracle. The deal still needs approval, however, and US President Donald Trump is keen Tiktok sells its entire US business.

Meanwhile, US tech giant Nvidia has sealed the purchase of UK computer chip-maker Arm holdings from Japan’s Softbank for $40bn (£31bn). Softbank will become the biggest shareholder of Nvidia.

On top of this, US pharmaceutical firm Gilead is set to buy cancer drug-maker Immunomedics in a $21bn tie-up.

Asian markets rose overnight, with China’s massive CSI 300 index climbing 0.5 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent as Softbank jumped nine per cent.

US stocks were set to open higher according to futures prices, following two weeks of falls on Wall Street.

Deals boost FTSE 100 optimism

“M&A appears to be the main focus as we start a new week,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets. “Softbank shares have moved sharply higher in Asia trading this morning on news of the [Arm] sale.”

“However, this optimism needs to be tempered,” Hewson added. “Not least because the proposed sale has already attracted the attention of the UK government with respect to the thousands of UK jobs based in and around Cambridge.”

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading platform IG, said the Tiktok-Oracle deal faces hurdles too. “Having fallen short of a full acquisition, it may not even succeed in this limited fashion,” he said.

“Given President Trump’s ever-changing attitude, he may decide that his election prospects might be best served by blocking the deal.”

The pound recovered some of the ground it lost last week amid Brexit tension, rising along with the FTSE 100. It was up 0.4 per cent to $1.284.