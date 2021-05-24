FTSE 100 opens higher as oil stocks boost index

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning after posting its second straight weekly drop, as oil majors provided the biggest boosts to the index.

The blue-chip index advanced 0.2 per cent in early trading, buoyed by gains in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and consumer staples stocks including Diageo.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat, as Cineworld rose 3.8 per cent after pulling in more visitors than expected since cinemas reopened.

IT provider Kainos jumped four per cent to the top of the FTSE 250 index after it posted a 124 per cent rise in annual pre-tax profit.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was BT Group, who rose two per cent, followed by insurer Prudential, up by 1.2 per cent.

Vodafone and Intermediate Capital Group also rose 1.1 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Kingfisher was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 2.3 per cent, followed by Antofagasta’s two per cent hit.

Meanwhile, miners BHP and Anglo American both dipped by 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian stocks were mixed today as investors awaited US inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and China’s blue chips added 0.2 per cent.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures gained 0.1 and 0.3 per cent respectively, while Eurostoxx 50 futures advanced 0.2 per cent.

After surveys of the global service sectors showed huge growth on Friday, all eyes will be on US inflation figures this week.

