FTSE 100 jumps as rising retail sales stimulate recovery optimism

London’s FTSE 100 climbed by 0.7 per cent on Friday as higher retails sales sparked renewed economic recovery optimism.

The blue-chip index was fired up by mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP, all gaining between 2.3 and 2.6 per cent.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest boosts, as oil prices rose on fears that a ship blocking the Suez Canal would squeeze crude supplies.

British retail sales rose in February, helped in part by consumers buying outdoor furniture ahead of the easing of Covid restrictions from next week.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose by 0.7 per cent, led by climbs in financials stocks.

Read more: Retail sales recover slightly in February driven by DIY purchases

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was airlines group IAG, who rose 4.1 per cent, followed by Standard Chartered, up by more than 2.8 per cent.

Housebuilder Persimmon and oil giant BP also rose 2.3 per cent and two per cent respectively.

Asset manager Schroders was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by almost 3.2 per cent, closely followed by British American Tobacco’s three per cent hit.

Meanwhile, fashion house Burberry and NatWest both dipped by 2.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Read more: Ready meal firm Parsley Box raises £17m ahead of London listing

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian stocks recovered from a three-month low on Friday, as investors shifted their focus more on optimism about the global economic recovery.

Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 1.43 per cent after hitting a near three-month low on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index snapped a three-day losing streak as it gained 1.53 per cent.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.12 per cent.

US data showed claims for unemployment benefits had dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that its economy is on the verge of growth as the Covid situation improves.

Read more: Post-Brexit City must be freed from European-style over regulation