FTSE 100 drops as coronavirus sparks sharp weekly fall

The FTSE 100 fell for the fourth day in five this morning, capping off a disastrous week that has seen the index shed more than 300 points as rising coronavirus cases and new lockdowns have rattled markets.

The FTSE was 0.5 per cent lower in early trading at 5,551 points. The mid-cap FTSE 250, which is more domestically focussed, fell 0.6 per cent.

Read more: Natwest returns to profit as virus loan charges fall

Risk-off sentiment spread to Asia overnight, with China’s SSE composite index falling 1.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.5 per cent.

More to follow.