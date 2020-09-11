FTSE 100 climbs after ECB holds rates and UK economy grows

The FTSE 100 rose slightly after the European Central Bank held interest rates, as Brexit talks remained deadlocked.

London’s blue-chip index was up 0.1 per cent at 6,008 points after a choppy start to trading as official data showed the UK economy grew 6.6 per cent in July. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms was down 0.04 per cent.

In Europe, trading was muted. Germany’s Dax was down 0.2 per cent, as was France’s CAC 40. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.04 per cent.

China’s CSI 300 jumped one per cent overnight, however. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent.

Volatility has returned to markets in the last two weeks. Big US tech stocks have fallen sharply, after uncertainty set in about Wall Street’s recent blockbuster rise.

US markets had another rough day yesterday, opening higher but closing firmly in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index shed two per cent while the S&P 500 lost 1.8 per cent. They closed lower for the fourth session out of five.

Trading in Europe was subdued this morning as investors digested the European Central Bank’s decision. It chose to hold interest rates at record low levels and maintain the current size of the coronavirus bond-buying programme.

Many analysts had expected a more dovish line from the central bank. President Christine Lagarde said she would carefully monitor the euro, which has risen around 10 per cent against the dollar recently, putting pressure on exporters and adding to inflation fears. Yet she stressed that the exchange rate is “not a policy target”.

FTSE 100 and pound rise together

The FTSE 100 has also had a choppy week, but has held up better than some indices thanks to the pound falling amid Brexit tensions. A lower pound makes the overseas earnings of the multinational firms that make up the index worth more.

Sterling was up 0.1 per cent at $1.282 this morning, however, as it recovered slightly from a fall to three-month lows.

Official figures showed that the UK economy grew by 6.6 per cent in July. Output was still well below pre-coronavirus levels, however.

Amid Brexit tensions “today’s UK economic data is almost a side show,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. “But nonetheless it shows that the UK economy continues to recover.”