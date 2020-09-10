ECB leaves interest rates on hold as it monitors recovery

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left interest rates at their current record-low level as it waits to see the trajectory of the Eurozone’s economic recovery.

But analysts think the Eurozone’s central bank will have to take more action later this year or early next, amid signs that the rebound is slowing down.

Its main deposit rate will stay at minus 0.5 per cent. That means banks who leave their money with the ECB are charged to do so.

The pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) – through which the ECB has flooded markets with cash during Covid – will stay at its current size of €1.35bn (£1.23bn). It will run to at least June 2021 or until the ECB “judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over”.

The central bank said it “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry”. This guidance was unchanged from last time.

Like other central banks around the world, the ECB fired its big guns in the spring as the true scale of the coronavirus crisis became clear.

It cut interest rates further into negative territory and launched its huge PEPP programme, though which it creates money and buys bonds in the secondary market.

ECB does not address rising euro

The Eurozone economy shrank a record 11.9 per cent in the second quarter. And although it has recovered relatively strongly, there are signs that growth is slowing and new threats aren on the horizon.

Unemployment is rising across the bloc and surveys have suggested confidence is falling. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are rising.

But more worryingly for the ECB, inflation has turned negative and the euro has jumped. Its ten per cent rise against the dollar has hurt export competitiveness and could dent inflation further by reducing import costs.

The ECB did not address the currency in its statement, as some analysts had predicted.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said he thinks the Bank is “not too worried about the currency at present”. He added: “In any case, there is not much the ECB can do about it.”

Kenningham said he thinks the ECB will add a further €500bn to the PEPP, “perhaps in March next year, and continue with its purchases beyond the current end-date of mid-2021”.