FTSE 100 edges higher on economic recovery hopes

The FTSE 100 reversed early loses this morning to post modest gains as investors were buoyed by optimism about global economic recovery and more US stimulus.

London’s blue-chip index initially opened lower, before rising 0.50 per cent to 6,752 points. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also rose 0.65 per cent.

Read more: Banking stocks boost FTSE 100 but bond sell-off dents Nasdaq

Oil majors BP and Shell were among the biggest risers on the FTSE 100, building on yesterday’s gains to push higher again today.

However, gains were capped by mining stocks, with BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore among the biggest fallers.

Bank stocks including HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds were also amongst the worst performers.

“The FTSE 100 made a steady but unspectacular start to trading on Tuesday – likely a relief to investors who have seen some big gains and substantial losses in recent days as levels of panic over rising inflation have ebbed and flowed,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Monday’s significant rally suggested that noises from central bankers aimed at calming fears about spiralling bond yields and rising prices had succeeded in giving investors the comfort blanket they needed to start buying again.”

The modest rise put the brakes on a bullish start to the week for the index, which closed up 1.34 per cent.

Mining and bank stocks had been the biggest drivers behind yesterday’s rally.

But investors were this morning rattled by a stronger pound, while Barclaycard spending data showed a 13.8 per cent drop in consumer spending in February.

Read more: Britons will not splurge Covid-19 savings on post-lockdown spending spree, says OBR

“It’s no surprise that the markets have paused this Tuesday, catching their breath after sprinting to the close on Monday,” said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex.

“Still back above 6,700 despite slipping 0.2 per cent, the FTSE couldn’t move higher after the bell. It didn’t help that the pound rose 0.2 per cent against the dollar and 0.1 per cent against euro.”