FTSE 100 ticks up as BP pulls index higher

London’s FTSE 100 rose slightly this morning as oil major BP jumped 2.8 per cent after its quarterly profit soared due to stronger oil prices.

The blue-chip index’s 0.1 per cent rise was boosted by gains in HSBC, after the banking giant’s profit surged way beyond an analyst forecast to £4.16bn in the first quarter.

However, the gains were capped by a slump in shares of Aveva following its CEO’s exit.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell by 0.1 per cent.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was BP, who rose 2.8 per cent, followed by Antofagasta, up by 2.6 per cent.

Events group Informa and HSBC also rose 1.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Industrial software firm Aveva was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by almost three per cent, followed by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey’s 1.5 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Next and Flutter Entertainment both dipped by one per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian shares were little changed today, as caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting offset optimism about the global Covid recovery.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.01 per cent, while shares in China dropped by just under 0.1 per cent.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.05 per cent, while German DAX futures fell by 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs yesterday, fuelled by heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week.

