Friendly to fire on the Knavesmire in Juddmonte International

Ambiente Friendly (yellow silks) chased home City Of Troy in this year’s Derby

YORK’S Juddmonte International (3.35pm) looks a mouth-watering renewal and it’s no surprise to see City Of Troy as the near even-money shot heading the market.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt left his lacklustre Guineas run behind with a sparkling win in the Derby, and while he wasn’t as visually impressive in the Eclipse next time, he showed a tough attitude to defeat future Group One winner Al Riffa.

As much as he’s probably the most likely winner, I am keen to find some value alternatives at nicer prices and AMBIENTE FRIENDLY is beginning to catch my eye.

He burst onto the scene this year by dominating the Lingfield Derby Trial and only found City Of Troy too good at Epsom next time.

That and his subsequent third in the Irish Derby both seemed to stretch his stamina and he’ll be much better suited to 10 furlongs on York’s flat track, where he’ll be able to show off his potent turn of foot in this big 13-runner field.

There’s no doubt that City Of Troy will be hard to beat, but James Fanshawe’s horse is a cracking bet both Win and Place with the value on offer from World Pool.

Another horse who demands respect is ISRAR now that John and Thady Gosden have seemingly found the key to him as a five-year-old.

As a son of the sensational Taghrooda, he has always been expected to be smart, and while his two and three-year-old seasons were fairly inauspicious, he now seems ready to fulfil his potential.

This term he has followed last year’s Group Two win with two placings in Group company and his Listed Royal Ascot victory in June showed he’s ready for much bigger and better things.

He doesn’t have the unexposed profile of some of the younger contenders, but he’s likely to be a massive price on World Pool, and I’m going to chance him in the Win and Place markets.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Ambiente Friendly (Win and Place) 3.35pm York

Israr (Win and Place) 3.35pm York