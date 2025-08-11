Free Coaching, Wheelchair Games, Dunk Contests, and Basketball Stars Inspire the City

Full size Basketball court in City of London’s Guildhall Yard as part of Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival

London, UK – 11 August 2025 – The historic Guildhall Yard has been transformed into a high-energy court of community, culture, and competition this week, as the Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival launched an exciting Basketball Week, in partnership with leading figures from the UK sports scene and Culture Mile BID.Set in the iconic heart of the City of London, this unique open-air celebration of basketball invites all ages and abilities to step onto the court—whether to learn, compete, spectate, or simply soak up the vibrant atmosphere.

The action-packed programme sees basketball stars descend on the Square Mile offering elite coaching from the pros, exhibition games and skills sessions with high-profile free-style players, giving visitors, residents, students and local workers the opportunity to play alongside basketball royalty.

Kicking off this fantastic showcase of basketball, the second most played sport in Britain, GB Basketball and UK Sport today are taking over the court, hosting a 3×3 playoff between local businesses. Basketball stars are on hand to coach the teams to a win including GB players; 3×3 British number one, Ashley Hamilton, GB guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and GB U23 forward Jessie Ford.

Ashley Hamilton at the FIBA world cup in Mongolia

In a powerful display of sport’s inclusive spirit, the pop-up court will also host wheelchair basketball sessions led by Sparrows tomorrow, London’s longest-running wheelchair basketball club, for anyone to try their hand. On Wednesday, attendees can watch a special exhibition game featuring athletes from the London Titans, including GB international Matt Sealy, showcasing elite wheelchair basketball in action. These events are a celebration of ability, resilience, and team spirit.

Activities & Highlights of the Programme Include:

Family and Junior Coaching Sessions (Free)

Interactive coaching led by elite professionals — including Ruchae Walton, General Manager of the London Lions Women’s Team; Gary Maitland, NBA and EuroLeague skills coach, James Cummings, ex-international professional basketball player, Coach Kendrick Liburb, GB Head Coach Women’s U23’s 3×3, Bob Bhania, international referee and Alex Ducasse, ex-assistant coach for England Juniors — offering skill development for all ages.

Open Play (“Turn Up & Play”)

Drop in during afternoon sessions (2 pm–5 pm) for casual half-court play — bookings available for groups of up to six players per session.

Dunk Competition

The dunk competition promises gravity-defying moments and crowd-pleasing spectacle, led by the explosive Joel Henry, who’s known for his jaw-dropping vertical. Participants can enter for free and take flight in front of a live audience from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday 11th.

Wheelchair Basketball (Inclusive & Exhibition)

Inspirational inclusive sessions led by Sparrows (London’s longest-running wheelchair basketball club) plus an exhibition game featuring London Titans and GB player Matt Sealy on 12 and 13 August

Freestyle Shooting and Skills

Tarryn Algar, the UK’s most talented basketball freestyler, will dazzle crowds with his show-stopping ball handling and lead unique freestyle clinics on 14–15 August.

Meet & Greets

Opportunities to meet, greet and play with professionals will feature throughout the week, stars include Commonwealth Silver Medalist and GB international basketball player, Shanice Beckford-Norton.

Exhibition Game

Catch high-profile female players live on the court in a high-impact exhibition game on 12 Aug 2:30 pm (tip off at 3pm). This is more than just a match—it’s a moment to witness sporting history and female excellence up close.

The programme also offers tournaments for local businesses to take part in for team-building with a competitive twist and Cheerleading and dance performances and workshops designed to get the crowd moving and teams energised, bringing music, rhythm, and fun to the court.

Courtesy of the festival organisers, Central London Alliance and partners, this is a once-in-a-summer chance to train with some of the most creative minds in UK basketball.

Participants can book via the London Sports Festival website: www.londonsportsfestival.com/basketball

Plan Your VisitVenue: Guildhall Yard, EC2V 5AE

Dates: Monday–Friday, 11–15 August 2025

Times: Activities run 10am–7 pm daily

Access: Fully wheelchair accessible

Nearest stations: Bank, Mansion House, Cannon Street, Moorgate, St Paul’s

What to Bring: Sportswear, water, and sun protection. All equipment provided.

Cost: Most sessions are free but pre-booking is recommended for coaching and open play sessions.

About the London Sports Festival

London Sports Festival is a unique festival of sporting installations and activations across the capital in some of London’s most iconic locations together with hidden streets and leafy backwaters.

London Sports Festival is a place where workers, residents and visitors can enjoy the capital and build lasting relationships through sport throughout the summer and beyond. The festival offers a diverse range of sports ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Website: www.londonsportsfestival.com

Full Programme:

22 – 23 May, Guildhall Yard, Launch Event

26 May – 26 Oct, Tower Hill Terrace, Padel

26 May – 28 Sept, Tower Suites Walkway, Padel Table Tennis

26 May – 28 Aug, St James’s Park (Palmer Street), Pickleball

23 Jun – 11 Jul, Toynbee Hall Terrace, Bucketball

4 Jul – 28 Sept, Mansion House, Padel Table Tennis

14 Jul – 11 Sept, Hay’s Galleria, Padel

21 Jul – 3 Aug, Paternoster Square, Table Tennis

4 Aug – 19 Sept, Padel, St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard

7 – 8 Aug, Guildhall Yard, Football

11 – 15 Aug, Guildhall Yard, Basketball

18 – 31 Aug, Nova Place, Bucketball

1 – 14 Sept, Cardinal Place, Mini Games

15 – 28 Sept, New Street Square, Bucketball

About Central London Alliance CIC (Organisers)

London Sports Festival is brought to you by: Central London Alliance CIC

The Central London Alliance, a Community Interest Company, was formed to support a sustainable, economic recovery of London’s business, hospitality, cultural, tourism, and retail sectors and to help both employers and workers to survive through coronavirus and beyond. Politically independent and supported by organisations of varying sizes and sectors, the Central London Alliance CIC works towards a strong economic recovery of central London, ensuring its continued viability as a leading global city.

www.centrallondonalliance.com

About Culture Mile BID (Partners)

The Culture Mile Business Improvement District (BID) is an area brimming with cultural creativity, commercial vibrancy and a strong sense of community, the area is home to globally famed institutions such as the Barbican Centre and the future Museum of London (reopening in 2026), as well as hidden gems including St Bartholomew The Great, London’s oldest surviving church, and some of the last surviving sections of the 2,000 year old wall that once surrounded the City of London.

Through its initial 5 year term, the Culture Mile BID will inject £11m into the local area, working in partnership with its levy-paying member businesses as well as the public sector to deliver a range of ambitious projects including major public realm enhancements, agenda-setting green and climate resilience initiatives and high-profile destination marketing campaigns.

These sports activations form part of the BID’s wider summer events programme this year, which celebrates the City’s great outdoor spaces and promotes healthy living through connecting with nature and sensory experienc