Formula E to unveil new car for teams this month

MONTE CARLO, MONACO – MAY 08: In the handout image provided by Jaguar Racing, Sam Bird (GBR), Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, leads Mitch Evans (NZL), Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5 during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – Monaco E-Prix Round 7 – on April 08, 2021 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Jaguar Racing via Getty Images)

Electric racing championship Formula E will reveal the next model of car that will be used on the circuit.

The GEN3 Evo will be in place for season 11 and 12 and aims to build on what Formula E describes as an “evolution” on “the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric racing car ever made”.

It is hoped the changes will benefit the racing on track.

Jeff Dodds, chief executive at Formula E, said: “As we prepare to unveil the GEN3 Evo, we’re not just launching a car; we’re continuing to shape the future of racing.

“This next iteration not only exemplifies our dedication to innovation and pushing the limits of technology but also enhances our commitment to delivering exhilarating, competitive racing for our fans.

“We are setting new standards in performance that will intensify on-track rivalries and fan engagement, keeping us at the forefront of global motorsport.”

The unveiling will take place on Thursday, just days before the next round of Formula E in Monaco.

