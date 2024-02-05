Williams F1 team and Komatsu agree deal as ‘striking’ car livery unveiled

Williams Racing FW46 Formula 1 World Championship, Season Launch Studio Shoot, 5th February 2024, Grove, Wantage, England

Williams Racing has revived a partnership deal with Japanese manufacturing giant Komatsu as it released images of its new ‘striking’ livery for the upcoming Formula 1 season.

The deal brings back a partnership first forged over forty years ago. In that period, Komatsu provided gearbox parts for Formula 1 championship-winning cars.

The Japanese firm’s logo will be shown on the sides of Williams’ FW46 racing cars, which will make its debut at a promotional day in Bahrain in two weeks before the pre-season test.

Williams and Komatsu’s deal builds on recent agreements by Williams with THG and VAST Data.

Komatsu chief executive Hiroyuki Ogawa believes the company’s partnership with Williams Racing will have a wider impact beyond the racetrack.

Sustainable

“Our partnership with Williams Racing is aligned with Komatsu’s mission to create value through manufacturing and technology innovations to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet can thrive together,” he said.

The blue design will first be put on display in New York next week for winners of a competition organised by WIlliams.

Fans will also be able to meet drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Williams’ Team Principal James Vowles said he looks forward to seeing the car being shown to the public for the first time.

“It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City. The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year,” he said.

“As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.”

Williams Racing FW46 Formula 1 World Championship, Season Launch Studio Shoot, 5th February 2024, Grove, Wantage, England

Williams on the up?

Albon finished in 13th in last season’s driver standings, whereas Sargeant finished in 21st.

Last season was Williams’ best finish in the constructor championship since 2017 as they placed in seventh.

Both Sargeant and Albon said they were looking forward to getting started again.

“We’ve asked a lot of the team and the factory to get this car where it needs to be, and we’ve also slightly changed the philosophy of the car, so I’m interested to see if we can improve some of the characteristics it has historically had,” Albon said.

“It will require an adjustment in driving style but I’m confident it will be a change for the better.”

Sargeant said he was “itching to get behind the wheel” again.

“I’ve had a productive off season that has allowed me to prepare both physically and mentally for the year ahead.”

“Taking the time to properly reflect on my rookie season, there’s been a lot of lessons learned and experience gained that can only benefit me as I enter this new season,” he added.