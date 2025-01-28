Formula 1 team owner sponsors MotoGP outfit in new deal

One of the 10 Formula 1 teams set to compete in the 2025 season has agreed a sponsorship agreement with MotoGP team Pramac Racing.

Alpine – whose F1 outfit boasts Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan – will be a main sponsor of the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team.

The French manufacturer – whose Formula 1 arm has a value exceeding $1bn – is also active in the World Endurance Championship.

Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Principal Paolo Campinoti said: “I am very proud of the start of this collaboration with Alpine, a historic brand that is now also a major player in F1 and WEC.

“This is the first time that a manufacturer present in the world’s premier racing series has made such an important entry into MotoGP, and the fact that it has chosen Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP to do so is proof of what we have built over these years.”

In April 2024 Formula 1 owner Liberty revved up its interest across the industry with a £3bn deal for MotoGP’s parent company Dorna.

At the time the agreement saw Dorna Sports remain an independently run company but Liberty Media acquired an 86 per cent stake in the firm, with Dorna management retaining around 14 per cent of their equity in the business.

Formula One Group had a market cap on Tuesday of £23bn.

Antonino Labate of Alpine said: “In addition to Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship, Alpine is strengthening its presence in Motorsport by becoming involved in the MotoGP World Championship, alongside the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team.

“This alliance will create new experiences for customers and fans passionate about motorsport. Alpine and Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP share common values, of course, but more importantly, the same spirit; the passion for performance.”