Football club Arsenal to donate £5 to community projects for every new shirt they sell

Arsenal will wear the new home shirt, which goes on sale today, in Sunday’s final game of the Premier League season. (Image: Arsenal)

Premier League football club Arsenal have pledged to donate £5 to local community work for every new home shirt that they sell.

The north London club made the promise as part of the launch of their new kit, which goes on sale today and will be worn by the team in Sunday’s final game of the season.

It applies to any new home shirt bought directly from Arsenal’s shops and online store from now until 5 August, the day before the new English season is due to kick off.

Read more Coalition of football clubs file lawsuit against insurers in wake of landmark Axa ruling

“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve been doing to bring our community together and support the lives of people in our local area for more than 35 years,” said Freddie Hudson, who runs the club’s Arsenal in the Community scheme.

“People are the heartbeat of our community and the £5 donation from our home shirt sales will provide vital support for the local projects that serve our diverse community in north London so well.”

The move follows a widely praised initiative earlier this season, Arsenal Supporting Supporters, which promoted local businesses via club channels.

“The last couple of years have been especially tough and the impact continues to be felt, but it’s amazing what we can achieve when we all come together to support each other,” added Hudson.

“We continue to draw inspiration from those who make the Arsenal family so special, and we’re thrilled to be able to give a little back in this unique way.”

The new kit, made by Adidas, will be worn by all of Arsenal’s teams next season. The men’s team are set to finish fifth in the Premier League – barring a dramatic final-day slip by rivals Tottenham – while the women came second in the Women’s Super League.