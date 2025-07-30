Fleet of robots replaces human mowers at Women’s Open

Robots are being used to trim fairways and practice areas at the AIG Women’s Open 2025

Organisers of the Women’s Open teeing off at Royal Porthcawl tomorrow have revealed their secret weapon for keeping the course in pristine condition: robots.

A fleet of 15 autonomous mowers which use satellite technology to detect their location are being used to manicure all fairways and practice areas at the venue in Wales.

This represents the first time a course will be prepared autonomously for a UK major golf championship, which are organised by The R&A.

Manufacturer Husqvarna, the official supplier of the AIG Women’s Open, developed the robotic mowers, which are deployed to trim the grass during the night.

Sustainable Agronomy Assistant Director at The R&A Richard Windows said: “The R&A’s agronomy team across the globe is focused on delivering high performance surfaces in a sustainable way.

“At the AIG Women’s Open, the Husqvarna portfolio is helping us deliver this goal through improved resource management, regular lightweight mowing and reduced carbon usage.”

More time to focus on course management

The move is designed to provide staff with more time to focus on greens and wider course management.

Course Manager at Royal Porthcawl Ian Kinley said: “With the AIG Women’s Open set to be the largest-ever women’s sporting event in Wales, we know there’s tremendous pressure to produce playing surfaces that are worthy of such a high-profile event.

“It’s been priceless to be able to lean on the support of the Husqvarna team as we prepare for the championship.

Robot mowers will be deployed overnight to keep the course pristine

“Autonomous machinery aligns closely with our commitment to more sustainable practices at Royal Porthcawl.

“We’re invested in using robots on our course long term and we’re incredibly proud to be one of the first venues in the world to use this technology during the hosting of one of golf’s major championships.”

The AIG Women’s Open has a total prize pot of $9.5m and will feature worldNo1 Nelly Korda and new favourite Lottie Woad, who claimed her first victory on her professional debut at the Women’s Scottish Open just days ago.