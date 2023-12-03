FA Cup third round: Draw in full as Arsenal host Liverpool
It’s that time of year again, when fans of Premier League and Championship clubs find out who they will face in the third round of the FA Cup.
Having skipped the opening two rounds, teams from the top two tiers now enter the knockout competition.
The FA Cup is the most historic cup competition in the world and there’s European qualification on the line.
The winners of the cup can qualify for the group stages of the Europa League if they are not already qualified for the second tier European competition or the top flight Champions League.
Manchester City won the trophy last year, beating Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley.
The FA Cup third round draw
- Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
- Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Stoke v Brighton
- Norwich v Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers
- West Ham v Bristol City
- Tottenham v Burnley
- Fulham v Rotherham
- West Brom v Aldershot Town/Stockport County
- Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
- Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich
- Peterborough United v Leeds United
- Millwall v Leicester City
- Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
- Sunderland v Newcastle United
- Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
- Wigan v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Huddersfield
- Blackburn v Cambridge United
- Gillingham v Sheffield United
- Swansea v Morecambe
- Chelsea v Preston North End
- QPR v Bournemouth
- Coventry v Oxford
- Brentford v Wolves
- Plymouth v Sutton
- Maidstone v Stevenage/Port Vale
- Newport/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading
- Hull v Birmingham City