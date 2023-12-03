FA Cup third round: Draw in full as Arsenal host Liverpool

It’s that time of year again, when fans of Premier League and Championship clubs find out who they will face in the third round of the FA Cup.

Having skipped the opening two rounds, teams from the top two tiers now enter the knockout competition.

The FA Cup is the most historic cup competition in the world and there’s European qualification on the line.

The winners of the cup can qualify for the group stages of the Europa League if they are not already qualified for the second tier European competition or the top flight Champions League.

Manchester City won the trophy last year, beating Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley.

The FA Cup third round draw

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke v Brighton

Norwich v Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Bristol City

Tottenham v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham

West Brom v Aldershot Town/Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Blackburn v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

QPR v Bournemouth

Coventry v Oxford