Villa dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage

Stevenage produced the upset of the round in the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

League Two Stevenage produced the upset of the FA Cup third round as their two late goals handed them a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Villa enjoyed the larger share of territory and possession and looked to be in control when Morgan Sanson put the home side ahead in the 33rd minute.

There was some impressive one-touch football in the build-up to the goal with Sanson receiving the ball outside the box, his first touch was poor but the Frenchman found the back of the net to score his first goal for Villa.

Despite being just one goal ahead, Villa looked to be comfortable but that changed in the 88th minute when Jamie Reid equalised from the spot after Leander Dendoncker was red carded for pulling and fouling Dean Campbell as the Scotsman entered the box.

Campbell then scored the winner in the 90th minute to hand Stevenage the result of round three.

Villa’s loss is their eighth in a row in the FA Cup with the club last getting beyond the third round in the 2015-2016 season.

Stevenage will now head to Stoke City in the fourth round of the FA Cup between 27 and 30 January.

The Boro have matched the cup run they had in 2013-14, the year they were relegated from League One – that year they were dumped out by Everton.

Villa’s loss was the eighth for a Premier League club this weekend, with Arsenal still to play Oxford on Monday night.