FA Cup could be SAVED for fans as coaches secured amid rail strikes

The FA has secured 120 extra coaches to help fans reach the FA Cup final next month amid worries strikes could scupper supporter hopes of reaching Wembley.

The FA Cup final is scheduled to take place between Manchester United and Manchester City on 3 June, the same day as one of three 24-hour strikes set to take place on behalf of the ASLEF train drivers’ union and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

The strikes are set to cause chaos for fans looking to reach Wembley Stadium for the iconic event, with the Epsom Derby also hampered by the rail disruption.

But the Football Association (FA), England’s footballing body, has secured 120 extra coaches for fans to aid in their travels from the north west.

“To compensate for the loss of train services The FA has secured 60 coaches for both Manchester clubs to help supporters get to the game,” an FA statement said.

“The services will leave two separate locations in Manchester on the morning of the Final and return fans after the game finishes.

“Spaces will only be available to supporters with a valid matchday ticket bought via their club. The cost is £60 for adults and £55 for under 15s (a £1 booking fee will also apply).

“The FA has also worked with Brent Council to provide a park and walk facility at Fryent Country Park. This will provide additional parking services for fans driving to Wembley Stadium.”

The FA Cup could see Manchester City win the second of three trophies this season depending on how their league and European seasons continue.

Manchester United are looking for a cup double after securing the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United earlier in the season.