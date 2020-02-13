Extinction Rebellion dig up Home Office lawn in mining protest

Environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion has targeted government buildings by digging up layers of turf.

Images on Twitter show activists excavating landscapes of turf outside offices on Marsham Street which house the Home Office and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The group say they are doing this in protest at proposals for an open cast coal mine in Bradley, Country Durham.

On their website, the group said that at the end of this month, they will be organising protests at the site as part of a series of actions.

The local council had rejected planning permission for the mine three times, but have been overruled by the MHCLG.

Extinction Rebellion made headlines last year with a series of protests in central London and this latest one comes at a time when the UK is scheduled to host the COP26 climate summit later this year.