Exclusive: Warrington Wolves to announce record shirt deal

Super League side Warrington Wolves are today expected to announce a record deal with existing front-of-shirt sponsor Hoover, City AM can reveal.

The Wire will see their agreement with the Haier Europe subsidiary Hoover extended by a further two years, taking the total association to eight years in length.

City AM understands that the seven-figure deal is a record for Warrington Wolves and is also believed to be a new benchmark for any Super League club.

Warrington Wolves did not respond to requests for comment but the announcement is expected this afternoon, ahead of the Super League Grand Final on Saturday at Old Trafford between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.

The Wire finished their Betfred Super League season in eighth, with 10 wins from a possible 27, and finished 10 points off the eliminator play-off places.

But they have managed to create a buzz elsewhere this season, turning their Halliwell Jones Stadium into the Luke Littler Stadium in honour of the eponymous darts sensation, who supports his local club.

Warrington Wolves sign new deal

Other teams host a range of front-of-shirt sponsors: Leeds have the Leeds Building Society while Hull KR and Hull FC don Connexin and Ecostrad respectively.

Leigh Leopards have airline Jet2 on their shirts, while Home Bargains features on the St Helens shirt.

The Super League is set to expand to 14 teams next season, and could incorporate the likes of Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos.

Existing top flight club Salford Red Devils are expected to drop out of the Super League after not applying for a grading ahead of the expansion decision.

The apparent turmoil at the bottom end of the Super League comes amid informal talks between NRL chiefs and English clubs over a potential investment in the league later this month.

City AM revealed on Wednesday that Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington backed the discussions.