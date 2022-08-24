Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin as drawdown nears 300-day milestone

It was shaping up to be one of the stronger months of the year in the crypto markets, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) pushing back up towards the $25k mark.

However, after Friday’s drop the price has largely been stuck at just above the $21k market. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is flat again over the past 24 hours, changing hands for $21,324 this morning.

The current Bitcoin drawdown has now lasted for 287 days, and we are currently down 70 per cent from the all-time high. The 2018 and 2014 bear markets lasted for 12-13 months, with maximum drawdowns of 85 per cent. Is there further to fall, or has the tide turned?

Ethereum has significantly outperformed Bitcoin during the past couple of months, seeing its market share peak above 20 per cent just seven days ago. However, ETH has underperformed against all the major cryptocurrencies over the past seven days, dropping 14 per cent this time last week, leading its market share to drop by almost one percentage point. Will the long-awaited upgrade to how it verifies transactions and events make a difference?

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.022 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 23 2022, at a price of $21,528.09. The daily high yesterday was $21,646.20 and the daily low was $20,955.14.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $407.83 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.605 trillion and Tesla is $928.92 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $32.059 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 48.94%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.71. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.39. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

“Three eras of currencies: commodity based, government based, and math based.” Chris Dixon, Founder, a16z Crypto

What they said yesterday

Reframing the conversation…

Monthly streaming TV costs:



Netflix: 72,154 sats

HBO Max: 69,825 sats

Disney+: 51,193 sats

Showtime: 51,193 says

Peacock: 46,534 sats

Prime Video: 41, 876 sats

Starz: 41, 876 sats

ESPN+: 46, 534 sats

AppleTV+: 23, 244 sats — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) August 23, 2022

Putting things in perspective…

The entire #bitcoin blockchain equates to less than half a terabyte 🤯



Run a node! pic.twitter.com/bDtamaLBhE — Bitcoin Reserve (@BTCReserveHQ) August 23, 2022

Bitcoin has come a long way…

📸 11 years ago today, the 1st #Bitcoin conference is held in New York City



It had just 75 attendees✨ pic.twitter.com/yBYi4M75Jp — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) August 23, 2022

