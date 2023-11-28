Bitcoin hashrate hits all-time high
Bitcoin is down slightly trading just above the $37,000 threshold, while the price of Ethereum has seen a deeper drawdown, trading for $2,020 this morning.
The majority of large-caps have continued to slip since yesterday, with Polygon, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot and Avalanche all seeing losses in price overnight.
While the markets have taken a breather, the Bitcoin network has seen an increase in miners vying for business, with the Bitcoin hashrate hitting an all-time high earlier in the week. Bitcoin’s hashrate is the measure of how much computing power is being used to secure the Bitcoin network, and generally increases as mining rigs join the network.
Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily
In the Markets
Total crypto market cap
🔵 $1.4 trillion
🔻 1.13%
What Bitcoin did yesterday
🔺 Daily high $37,563
🔻 Daily low $36,751
Bitcoin market capitalisation
🟠 BTC $18.753 billion
🟡 Gold $13.307 trillion
💳 Visa $521.83 billion
Bitcoin volume
Total spot trading volume $18.654 billion
🔺 13.02%
Ethereum staking entry queue
2 hours 44 minutes
SP500
🔻 0.2%
FTSE/JSE Top 40
🔻0.19%
Fear and Greed Index
Bitcoin’s market dominance
52.88
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
52
Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.
Cautionary Notes
It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.