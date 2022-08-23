Interest rate speculation leaves Bitcoin investors spooked

The price of Bitcoin continues to hold above $21k this morning, roughly flat over the past 24 hours at around $21,180.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is down more than 11 per cent over the past seven days. The drop follows the release of minutes from July’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which appeared to indicate the bank would continue to hike interest rates to quash inflation and spooking investors.

Other major cryptocurrencies also continue to trade sideways in line with Bitcoin. The price of Ethereum is up 0.77 per cent to $1,588 at time of writing. The drop comes amid ongoing speculation around the potential impact of Ethereum’s (ETH) coming Merge – a major milestone for the second-largest blockchain that is supposed to make it faster and more energy-efficient.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.012 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 22 2022, at a price of $21,398.91. The daily high yesterday was $21,531.46 and the daily low was $20,939.18.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $405.61 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.535 trillion and Tesla is $908.43 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $32.935 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 50.01%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 28, in Fear.

Bitcoin's market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.86. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.39. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Our Government is ready to start consultation with stakeholders on a framework for industry and regulators, which allows consumers to participate in the [cryptocurrency] market while also better protecting them.” Jim Chalmers MP, Treasurer, Australian government

What they said yesterday

Adoption incoming…

Some of the world’s biggest trading houses and crypto firms are backing a startup that aims to ease Wall Street’s entry into crypto trading by tackling counterparty risks and conflicts of interest https://t.co/KACNrZlsqz — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) August 23, 2022

Science-based money…

You can mine #bitcoin using only a pen and paper pic.twitter.com/yi37AUHwZh — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) August 22, 2022

And you thought Bitcoin was divisive…

that narrows down who Satoshi Nakamoto could be pic.twitter.com/HjRAaQMUHu — best bitcoin memes ✨ (@bestbitcoinmeme) August 22, 2022

