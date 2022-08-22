Crypto markets steady after Friday’s drop

The crypto markets largely held steady over the weekend after Friday morning’s steep price drops erased recent increases.

The price of Bitcoin fell 8.4 per cent to just below $21,500 during trading hours – its biggest single-digit decline in two months – but managed to avoid further damage on Saturday and Sunday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is changing hands for $21,353 this morning, up one per cent over the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, the price of Ethereum has also climbed 1 per cent since this time yesterday, currently sitting at $1,587. Traditional equities tumbled on Friday too, with the tech-focused Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropping two per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. Will they recover when Wall Street opens today?

The markets’ slide on Friday followed an disappointing inflation report from Germany, Europe’s largest economy by gross domestic product. After better-than-expected US data the week before, analysts speculated that figures could increase the pace of interest rate hikes in the US. US central bank Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak Friday at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Economic Policy Symposium. Will he calm investor nerves, or drive more speculation?

Have you booked your tickets for the Crypto AM Summit and Awards? Click here… Crypto AM Summit & Awards 2022 – CityAM

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $992 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 21 2022, at a price of $21,534.12. The daily high yesterday was $21,668.85 and the daily low was $21,103.20.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $400.89 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.549 trillion and Tesla is $929.59 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $24.503 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.92%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 29, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.23. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.26. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The US dollar / fiat system is not sound money. It is unlimited in supply. Bitcoin is sound money. Limited in supply and with issuance governed by math and code, not people in fancy offices.” Bruce Fenton CEO at Chainstone Labs

What they said yesterday

Somebody called the blockbusters…

Simple as that…

there is infinite fiat



to purchase just 21 Million #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/uvDPPBf4H7 — McShane (@mcshane_writes) August 21, 2022

More than a store of value…

To a lot of people there only see #Bitcoin is only an asset that appreciates or depreciates in value, to some as a store of value. But not for us, it is #Bitcoin utility that we see and are bringing to Africa. pic.twitter.com/ihkPsPK2pF — Alexandria The Great 🌋⛏🇿🇼 (@alesander97) August 21, 2022

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST