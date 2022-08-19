Crypto markets stumble, but buying activity rockets

The price of Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies took a dramatic plunge this morning, with BTC dipping suddenly from almost $23,000 to below $22,000.

It’s unclear precisely what spooked the markets, although plenty of theories were doing the rounds long before things settled and Bitcoin found solid ground above $22,700.

Ethereum also felt the pain, dropping from $1,820 to $1,720 in a matter of minutes.

Not to be left out, Cardano’s ADA lost around 13 per cent of its value. It had been putting in a decent shift this week, sitting at $0.54 last night. It left this morning’s breakfast table at a slimmed-down $0.47.

Swatting aside the naysayers and harbingers of doom who have already penned Bitcoin’s obituary, the single most valuable takeaway from today’s data is in the buying volume.

Right now, only five per cent of Bitcoin traders are selling. A massive 95 per cent are buying – and that speaks volumes.

Have a great weekend!

DP

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.045 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 18 2022, at a price of $23,212.74. The daily high yesterday was $23,563.83 and the daily low was $23,177.60.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $417.54 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.661 trillion and Tesla is $952.56 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $31.284 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 45.45%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 33, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.86. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.61. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“If you want to change the world, don’t protest. Write code.” Hal Finney, Developer and first Bitcoin recipient

What they said yesterday

Proof of value…

“Built With #Bitcoin” has completed a clean and sustainable water project in Nigeria.



The Igbaruku community, with over 1,000 villagers, will no longer need to use a contaminated and unsafe water source that is miles away. pic.twitter.com/PJO03EpDQl — Mr. Whale 🐳 (@WhaleChart) August 19, 2022

Another day, another block down…

FUN FACT: The 750,000th #Bitcoin block was mined today. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 18, 2022

A helpful illustration…

