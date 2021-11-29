Bitcoin recovers after black and blue Friday for financial markets

The cryptocurrency markets are currently in recovery mode after Friday’s crash saw the Bitcoin price fall to $53k. Bitcoin is currently up five per cent over the past 24 hours, changing hands for just above the $57k level. Ethereum is also up seven per cent to more than $4,300, having fallen below $4,000 on Friday and then again yesterday.

Friday’s crash hit all financial markets, with fears of the new Omicrom covid variant raising the spectre of new lockdowns and more financial devastation.

The World Health Organization has labeled Omicron “a variant of concern,” but details of how transmissible or virulent the strain is remain sparse.

The stock markets saw their biggest losses in a year on Friday, though they now appear to be stabilising, despite a number of governments re-introducing new travel rules. Has relatively quick action settled markets before more serious damage could be done?

Elsewhere, the majority of cryptocurrencies are up today as they recover from the weekend’s losses. Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) are the day’s big gainers, both increasing in value by around seven per cent since yesterday morning.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,571,293,358,961.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, November 28 2021, at a price of $57,248.46, up from $54,815.08 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $57,393.84 and the daily low was $53,576.74.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $18,177.48. In 2019, it closed at $7,761.24.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.084 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.418 trillion and Tesla is $1.086 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29,481,898,893. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 46.82%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 33, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.77. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 47.16. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I am very positive about crypto. It is fundamentally based on cryptography and will be the mainstream technology in a few years like the internet which is (now) part of daily life.” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm

What they said yesterday

They don’t stop…

BREAKING — El Salvador buys the dip adding 100 #Bitcoin to national treasury 🇸🇻 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 26, 2021

And it barely flinches…

#Bitcoin network now handles more volume than PayPal.



$489b vs $302b per quarter. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 27, 2021

A moment in history…

The first #Bitcoin halving occurred on this day 7 years ago. At this time the mining reward halved from 50 to 25 BTC. The price of BTC was only $12! #TheMoreYouKnow 🌈🌟 — Andreas (@aantonop) November 28, 2021

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

New cryptocurrency named ‘JRR Token’ blocked by lawyers for Lord of the Rings creator Tolkien

El Salvador to build Bitcoin city at base of volcano

Bitcoin’s long-awaited Taproot upgrade has arrived

Bitcoin’s long awaited Taproot upgrade just dropped on main net.

NFTs set to fund new cryptocurrency movie

El Salvador begins mining Bitcoin using volcanic energy

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender, has mined over £200 worth of BTC using volcanic energy (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

