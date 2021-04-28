Ethereum hits new all-time high but recovery stalls

Crypto at a glance

The crypto markets have slowed somewhat over the last 24 hours, with limited movement among the market leaders. Is the recovery stalling or can momentum get back on track today?

Bitcoin popped its head briefly back above $55k yesterday, but has since retreated back to the narrow range between $54-55k where it’s spent much of this week so far. Can the leading cryptocurrency break through resistance at $56k and push back towards recent all-time highs again?

There continues to be a steady influx of bullish news helping Bitcoin on its way. The biggest gaming company in South Korea, Nexon, yesterday announced that it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin. The Turkish government also rowed back on plans to ban cryptocurrency and has instead announced plans to regulate and create a central bank for crypto custody.

The big winner this week continues to be Ethereum (ETH), which was up for a third day in a row yesterday to a record high price of $2,676.39. The new all-time high caps off a powerful three-day rally which has seen the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation increase almost 20 per cent. ETH is up two per cent again over the past 24 hours, as are other rivals Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA).

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,054,270,159,160, up from $2,054,640419,958 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 27 2021, at a price of $55,033.12 – up from $54,021.75 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $55,416.96 and the daily low was $53,319.19.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $7,795.60. In 2019, it closed at $5,268.29.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.016 trillion, down from $1.023 trillion yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.221 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.55 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $47,130,377,797, down from $53,037,973,903 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.44%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is up to 59.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 50.63, down from 50.90 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.46, down from 47.20 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We are not making a prediction on the future of interest rates. We are, however, fiduciaries of our shareholder’s capital, and as such we need to think seriously about the future buying power of our cash in a worl§d of potential currency debasement. So we watch our currencies very closely. In this environment we see BTC as a form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.” – Owen Mahoney, CEO of Nexon

What they said yesterday

Saylor on the edge…

The #Bitcoin Dragon has risen to challenge the Knight of #Gold. How do you defeat a creature that is immortal, indestructible, incorruptible, & indomitable?



See the debate: https://t.co/3w3V0lDrTE pic.twitter.com/jnLXeCWNAz — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) April 27, 2021

Priorities…

3.9 billion men

21 million bitcoin



I can get a boyfriend later@CryptoCharles__ — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) April 26, 2021

Light on details, but fun…

The United States should be the first country to embrace bitcoin to ensure it continues to be the financial leader on the global stage. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 28, 2021

Must read…

PS — here's CEO @owenmahoney's blog post on why @Nexon_America purchased #Bitcoin with its corporate cash. It's a good read. 👏💪👊https://t.co/jyASQ9dRND — Caitlin Long 🔑 (@CaitlinLong_) April 28, 2021

