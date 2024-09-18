Essex County Cricket Club punished for “systemic use of discriminatory language”

County cricket club Essex were handed a fine and reprimand from the independent Cricket Discipline Commission on Wednesday.

The county was charged for the “systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct” between 2001 and 2010.

In response the Cricket Discipline Commission cautioned the club, reprimanded them and fined Essex £100,000.

Half of their fine will be suspended for a two-year period and Essex County Cricket Club have 14 days to appeal.

When they were charged in June, Essex County Cricket Club said: “The club has fully cooperated with the Cricket Regulator and will continue to do so throughout the process, and intends to participate willingly with the Cricket Discipline Commission.”

In July 2023 the CDC handed down charges to Yorkshire County Cricket Club over breaches of ECB Directives.

The Headingley club were charged a total of £400,000 and issued a 48-point deduction for the 2023 County Championship and a four-point deduction for the T20 Vitality Blast.

While avoiding a points deduction, a similar punishment to Yorkshire would have seen Essex maintain their spot in the County Championship Division One system.

Essex won their County Championship Division One match this week against Warwickshire by an innings and 40 runs. Shane Snater scored 69 in their only innings while their bowling attack skittled the Birmingham outfit out for 78 and 114.

They sit fourth, safe from relegation but unable to win the title in 2024.

It comes the week after the club was charged by the Cricket Regulator following the use of “an oversized bat during the Vitality County Championship”. They were docked 12 points.

Professor Seema Patel and Mark Milliken-Smith KC worked on both the Essex and Yorkshire Directive breaches – Nigel Popplewell is now the chair of the Disciplinary Panel.