Epsom Derby moved to avoid clash with Manchester derby FA Cup final

Horse racing’s iconic Epsom Derby flat race will start earlier than originally scheduled to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Both events will take place on Saturday 3 June with the Derby being run at 1:30pm followed by the FA Cup at 3pm. The FA Cup final had been set to kick off around 5pm but the match between Manchester United and Manchester City was deemed too high risk by the Metropolitan Police. That in turn prompted Derby organisers to move the race from its 4:30pm slot.

James Crespi, manager of Epsom, said: “This year, the first Saturday in June will play host to two Derbys and two of Britain’s great sporting events.

“We are grateful to our partners at ITV and our generous sponsors Betfred for their help in facilitating the move, and we can’t wait for what is sure to be a great afternoon for British sport.”

The Derby will now be the second race on an eight-race card at Epsom. Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties to reach the showpiece cup final while rivals Manchester City beat Sheffield United comfortably on semi-final weekend.

An ITV statement said: “ITV will show live, free to air coverage of the Derby, one of the crown jewels in the racing calendar, followed by the first ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final on Saturday 3 June.

“Both events will be shown on ITV1 and simulcast on ITVX with the Derby starting at 1.30pm and the FA Cup Final clash between Manchester City and Manchester United kicking off at 3pm.

“ITV1’s Derby coverage will begin at 12.30pm, followed by build up to the FA Cup Final from 2.15pm. Racing coverage will continue on ITV4 [also simulcast on ITVX] from that time with all races from Epsom on the day to be shown live.”