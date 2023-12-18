Ennis-Hill, Aluko and Felix among those added to venture capital fund backed by Stokes and Broad

Jessica Ennis-Hill and Eni Aluko are among a new cohort of athletes who have joined The Players Fund, a Stuart Broad-backed venture capital group.

The Olympic heptathlon champion and former Lionesses star are set to play an integral role in the firm’s mission to empower athletes on and off the field.

United States sprinter Allyson Felix and footballers Danielle Carter and Nikita Parris were also announced by The Players Fund this morning.

Venture capital backing

They join the likes of England cricket Test captain Ben Stokes and former teammates Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in the venture capital fund, which in August was reportedly backed to the tune of £40m.

“I’m honoured to join alongside these phenomenal women to drive The Players Fund’s mission of empowering athletes forward,” 2012 Olympic gold medallist Ennis-Hill said.

“Together, we can spark real change in VC and beyond by backing founders of all backgrounds, and for me in particular female entrepreneurs where possible.”

The Players Fund managing partner Fergus Bell said: “We are thrilled to welcome these groundbreaking athletes to The Players Fund.

“Their expertise takes us one step closer to our goal of creating the foremost athlete investor network. This remarkable group has the power to support founders and spark meaningful change in the athlete community and beyond.”

The aim of the fund is to allow athletes to have a meaningful say in their decisions around investments while also teaching those involved about risks.

India’s KL Rahul and footballers Chris Smalling, Hector Bellerin and Serge Gnabry are also backers.

Sports Pro Media reported earlier this year that the fund would be constructed with a merger of 4Cast – backed by the cricketers – and Smalling’s ForGood fund and B-Engaged, a marketing agency.