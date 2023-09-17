England struggle to bonus point win over Japan at Rugby World Cup

England laboured to a 34-12 bonus point victory against Japan in the Rugby World Cup last night as Steve Borthwick’s side remained unbeaten in France.

The victory in Nice sent the side top of Pool D having beaten Argentina in their opener.

George Ford and Rikiya Matsuda exchanged early penalties before the Japanese No10 added another.

Lewis Ludlam scored England’s first World Cup try since the 2019 semi-final – over four hours of playing time – but further penalties saw the two teams reach the break with England 13-9 ahead.

Matsuda slotted his fourth kick of the evening before Courtney Lawes dotted down for England’s second five-pointer, with help from Joe Marler’s head in a bizarre play.

England two from two

Freddie Steward bagged England’s third after the full-back found himself under a pinpoint Ford kick before Joe Marchant sealed the bonus point win as the clock went red.

England play Chile on Saturday knowing squad captain Owen Farrell will be back from his ban.

Borthwick said: “I’m really pleased for the players and for the supporters here tonight.

“We have a fantastic traveling support, who spend a lot of money to watch this team.

“Tonight was tough but we have a good bonus point and we are pleased by that.”

England No10 Ford said: “It was probably not the prettiest watching it.

“It’s really hard to play with the ball in these conditions.

“These late kick-offs, the balls are dead greasy but we got there in the end.”