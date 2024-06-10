England ‘determined’ to change losing habit in New Zealand

England coach Steve Borthwick said he is “determined” to change a poor showing in New Zealand as he named his 36-man squad for the summer rugby tour.

England will head to Tokyo later this month for a game against Eddie Jones’s Japan before two matches against New Zealand, where England have not toured since 2014.

They have not won a tour match against New Zealand since 2003, and before that 1973.

Borthwick has named six uncapped players in his side: Harlequins prop Fin Baxter, Bristol hooker Gabriel Oghre, Sale winger Joe Carpenter, Harlequins centre Luke Northmore, Sale back Tom Roebuck and Northampton winger Ollie Sleightholme.

“The Summer Series presents a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad and is a demanding challenge to conclude the season,” said Borthwick.

“For some of the younger players, it will be their first time touring abroad with England. Travelling together is a great way to build closer bonds and provides an important opportunity for new players to settle into our environment.”

“With the changes in climate, playing conditions, and contrasting styles of rugby from the two opponents we face, we will be challenged on and off the field.

“The National Stadium in Tokyo is an incredible venue for Test match rugby, and we will need to be at our very best against a Japanese team who will want to play fast.

“New Zealand’s home record is well documented, and we face a team who came within one point of winning a World Cup.

“Historically it is not a place England have had much success, but we are determined to change that. The players know that they will need to be mentally strong and tactically smart if we are to get the result we want.”