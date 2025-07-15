Endued and Aeris can secure perfect send off for Yung

Trainer Benno Yung has saddled 360 winners in Hong Kong over a 12-year training career.

EXPECT a poignant send off from local racing fans when trainer Benno Yung calls time on his 12-year career in Hong Kong and saddles his final runners at Happy Valley.

The affable and well-liked 66-year-old has suffered serious health problems over the last couple of years but will be hoping to go out on a high and add to the 360 winners he has notched in the city.

Yung sends four raiders to the city track and, providing the gods of fortune are smiling on him, has distinct possibilities of celebrating on his final day.

Recent Sha Tin winner ENDUED, can defy a penalty when stepping up in trip to the extended mile in the Super Oasis Handicap (2.00pm).

Yung’s three-year-old produced a convincing victory over seven furlongs at Sha Tin early this month, and the step up in distance should hold no fears.

With in-form Hugh Bowman retaining the ride, he can prove too strong for his rivals.

Stable companion AERIS NOVA may be running from four pounds out of the handicap, but the in-form sprinter is capable of causing a surprise in the Lucky Patch Handicap (3.10pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Justify missed the start when fifth to Dancing Code against similar company at Sha Tin recently, and that form gives him a big chance.

With question marks hanging over the likes of five-furlong specialists Magic Control and Beauty Waves being as effective over this trip, and Raging Blizzard racing off a career high mark, Aeris Nova can make the most of the big weight concession he receives from his three main rivals.

POINTERS

Endued 2.00pm Happy Valley

Aeris Nova e/w 3.10pm Happy Valley